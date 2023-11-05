Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Matterport worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,050,528,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.63. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. Analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $262,260.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,395.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,981 shares of company stock worth $1,299,730. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Matterport from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTTR

Matterport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.