MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MXL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,095,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE MXL opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -425.89 and a beta of 1.95.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.