MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
NYSE MXL opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -425.89 and a beta of 1.95.
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
