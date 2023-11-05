Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Head to Head Survey

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 21.77% 14.24% 2.26% Bitfarms -102.55% -19.26% -14.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $206.15 million 0.96 $43.84 million $2.34 3.62 Bitfarms $142.43 million 1.80 -$129.44 million ($0.59) -1.98

This table compares Medallion Financial and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.68%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 213.39%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

