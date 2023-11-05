Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CSFB dropped their price target on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

