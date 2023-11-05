Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MERC. TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CSFB lowered their target price on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Mercer International Stock Performance

MERC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $622.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.44). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

