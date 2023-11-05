MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

MetLife stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

