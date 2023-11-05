MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MFA Financial Price Performance
MFA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.99. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.38.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -388.88%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
