Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $80.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.