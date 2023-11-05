Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.0% during the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 991,010 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,479,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $352.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.42. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

