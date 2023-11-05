Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $352.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

