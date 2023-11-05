Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 12.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 991,010 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,479,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 13,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $352.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.42.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

