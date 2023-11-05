Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $59.25 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.