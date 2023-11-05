Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $23,674,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $19,315,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.