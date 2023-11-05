Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

