Morgan Stanley Cuts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $109.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARES. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 784,122 shares of company stock worth $13,099,285 and have sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

