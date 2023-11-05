Morgan Stanley Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $22.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.76.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $126,078.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $546,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $126,078.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $546,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,670,001 shares of company stock worth $34,457,748. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 210.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after buying an additional 8,120,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Freshworks by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after buying an additional 1,243,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Freshworks by 239.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 2,324,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

