Morgan Stanley Lowers Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $40.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $15.53 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $466.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

