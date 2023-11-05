Morgan Stanley Lowers Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $55.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shares of SSTK opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Shutterstock by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shutterstock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

