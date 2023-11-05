Morgan Stanley Lowers Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $18.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.57. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $106.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,613.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,613.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,734,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,005,199.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $861,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Vital Farms by 582.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 1,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

