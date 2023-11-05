MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.15. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.16.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 455,224 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,162,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,937 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

