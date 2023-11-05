MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $526.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $532.00 to $526.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $559.47.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $497.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.37. MSCI has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MSCI by 19,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after buying an additional 860,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 254.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in MSCI by 1,373.2% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

