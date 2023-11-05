MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $533.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $577.00 to $533.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $559.47.

Get MSCI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $497.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $261,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 12.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 7.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.