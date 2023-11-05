National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 239.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.4% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,075,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 969.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.