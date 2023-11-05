National Bankshares Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$52.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.2 %
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.1754967 EPS for the current year.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
