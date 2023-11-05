National Health Investors (NHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NHI opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

