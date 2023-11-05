Nayax (NYAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. On average, analysts expect Nayax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $20.00 on Friday. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $657 million, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

