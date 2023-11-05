Nayax (NYAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. On average, analysts expect Nayax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nayax Stock Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $20.00 on Friday. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $657 million, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
