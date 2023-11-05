Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $42.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.06% from the company’s current price.

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get Cohu alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHU

Cohu Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.57. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,357,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 277,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 26.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.