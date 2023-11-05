Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE PRO opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. PROS has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in PROS by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PROS by 30.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PROS by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PROS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

