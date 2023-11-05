Nelnet (NNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nelnet to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nelnet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a current ratio of 51.62. Nelnet has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nelnet news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

