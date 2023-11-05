Nerdy (NRDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Nerdy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NRDY opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.18. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,287,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $116,784.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,602,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,432 and have sold 99,163 shares valued at $371,931. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nerdy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.93.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

