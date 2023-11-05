NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.12

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.12 and last traded at $113.11, with a volume of 147982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Get NetEase alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTES

NetEase Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 294,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NetEase by 643.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.