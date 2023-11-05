NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
NetScout Systems Price Performance
Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $38.02.
Insider Activity at NetScout Systems
In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems
About NetScout Systems
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
Read More
