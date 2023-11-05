New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

