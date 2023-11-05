NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading Down 2.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.37. 178,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,398,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.59.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

