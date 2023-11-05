Nexien BioPharma (NXEN) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Free Report) is one of 966 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nexien BioPharma to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -512.62% Nexien BioPharma Competitors -2,086.53% -264.30% -31.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nexien BioPharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexien BioPharma Competitors 5038 16673 41466 807 2.59

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.35%. Given Nexien BioPharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexien BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexien BioPharma N/A -$360,000.00 -3.00 Nexien BioPharma Competitors $2.16 billion $230.37 million -4.28

Nexien BioPharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexien BioPharma. Nexien BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. Nexien BioPharma, Inc. is based in Glendale, Colorado.

