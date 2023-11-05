Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $243.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 193.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

