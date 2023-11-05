Noodles & Company (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $2.22 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $103.07 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 566.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 88,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,542 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2,000.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 16,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 263,872 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

