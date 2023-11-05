North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 64,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.0% during the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

MSFT opened at $352.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.42. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.