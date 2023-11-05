NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $45.00 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

