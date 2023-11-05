NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NRG opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Creative Planning increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 78.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

