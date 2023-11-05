NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.44

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1481306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

Get NU alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.21 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.