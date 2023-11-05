Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,291,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 40.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 983,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after buying an additional 281,305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Omnicell by 698.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 238,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 289.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.