Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Shares of OMCL opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $234,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 329,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicell by 96.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

