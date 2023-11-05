O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,007.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $952.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $930.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,732,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.