Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $13.30 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

