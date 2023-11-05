Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

OVV stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.