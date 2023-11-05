Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $6.52

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.92. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 573,964 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

