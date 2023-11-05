Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -33.06%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

