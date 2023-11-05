Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 505,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $171,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 64,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 34.0% in the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $352.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.