Paramount Global Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PARA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

